Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.99 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

