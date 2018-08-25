Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

MRK stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

