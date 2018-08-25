Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

