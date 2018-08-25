CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Friday morning.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, equinet set a €37.50 ($42.61) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.15 ($50.17).

ETR EVD opened at €39.00 ($44.32) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €33.64 ($38.23) and a 52-week high of €43.26 ($49.16).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

