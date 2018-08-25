CryptoCarbon Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00265928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00149349 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032101 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.