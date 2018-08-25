Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCRN. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,429.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,090.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,241 shares of company stock worth $343,253. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.