Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$14.91.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

