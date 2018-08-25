Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

