Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $137,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $171,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,644. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

