Critical Review: Frontline (FRO) vs. Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Frontline (NYSE: STNG) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline -47.14% -4.71% -1.82% Scorpio Tankers -31.44% -9.08% -3.36%

Frontline has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $646.33 million 1.39 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -176.33 Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million 1.29 -$158.24 million ($0.47) -4.26

Scorpio Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Frontline and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scorpio Tankers 0 0 8 0 3.00

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 110.00%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Frontline.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Frontline does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

