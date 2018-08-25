Critical Analysis: XpresSpa Group (XSPA) and InterDigital (IDCC)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: IDCC) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. XpresSpa Group does not pay a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XpresSpa Group and InterDigital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A InterDigital 0 0 4 0 3.00

InterDigital has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given InterDigital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -84.97% -38.12% -25.36% InterDigital 27.99% 19.85% 10.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InterDigital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and InterDigital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.08 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.20 InterDigital $532.94 million 5.40 $174.29 million $6.06 13.65

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InterDigital beats XpresSpa Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

