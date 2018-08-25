Credit Suisse Group Boosts SEGRO (SGRO) Price Target to GBX 745

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 745 ($9.52) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 654.33 ($8.36).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.35) on Thursday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447.40 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 612.80 ($7.83).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 10.80 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). SEGRO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 400.00%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

