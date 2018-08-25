Crane Co. (CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.
Crane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Shares of Crane stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.
In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $591,074.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max H. Mitchell sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $3,635,422.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $7,204,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
