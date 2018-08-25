Crane Co. (CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $591,074.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max H. Mitchell sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $3,635,422.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $7,204,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

