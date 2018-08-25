Cpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 2,523 Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

