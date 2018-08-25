Coty Inc (COTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Coty has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Coty has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coty to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

