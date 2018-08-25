Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,373 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 15.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Coty by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

NYSE COTY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

