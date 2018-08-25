Cott Corp (BCB) Director Sells C$23,830.17 in Stock

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) Director Stephen Halperin sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$23,830.17.

Shares of BCB traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,512. Cott Corp has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$22.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

