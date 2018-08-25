Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) & ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: NLY) and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.81% 4.52% 1.85% ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH 112.29% 12.10% 1.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $612.82 million 5.12 $70.09 million $2.03 14.97 ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH $1.48 billion 8.34 $1.57 billion $1.22 8.70

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 6 2 0 2.11 ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH 0 4 0 0 2.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (?Regional Office Properties?). As of June 30, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 157 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.5 million square feet and was 93.4% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

