Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,837,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $78,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 21.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Corning by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 4.8% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.