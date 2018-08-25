Core Laboratories (CLB) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,035,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,977,000 after acquiring an additional 242,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,093,000 after acquiring an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 24.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 351,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,201,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.