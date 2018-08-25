Copa Holdings, S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Copa has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Copa has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $82.47. 652,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Copa has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). Copa had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Copa will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

