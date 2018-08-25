Contura Energy (CNTE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Contura Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Contura Energy stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Contura Energy has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The energy company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.87. Contura Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The business had revenue of $482.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.60 million. analysts anticipate that Contura Energy will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

