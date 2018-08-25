Control4 Corp (CTRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

CTRL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 809,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,639. Control4 has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Control4 news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $7,222,771.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,110.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $210,134.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at $587,520.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,488 shares of company stock worth $18,019,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Control4 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Control4 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

