Control4 Corp (CTRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Control4’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Control4 posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Control4 will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Control4.

Get Control4 alerts:

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CTRL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.86. 809,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,639. Control4 has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.22.

In related news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $97,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,222,771.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,110.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,488 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,071 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Control4 by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,760,000 after purchasing an additional 294,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Control4 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Control4 by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Control4 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Control4 by 42.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 855,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Control4 (CTRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.