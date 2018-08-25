Contrasting Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) & Stamps.com (STMP)

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: STMP) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class C has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group Inc Class C and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class C 0 5 3 0 2.38 Stamps.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zillow Group Inc Class C currently has a consensus price target of $56.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $256.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Zillow Group Inc Class C’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group Inc Class C is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class C -7.54% 0.23% 0.19% Stamps.com 34.37% 39.85% 29.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class C $1.08 billion 8.82 -$94.42 million $0.15 313.13 Stamps.com $468.71 million 9.12 $150.60 million $9.90 23.77

Stamps.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class C. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Zillow Group Inc Class C on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

