Contrasting Shutterstock (SSTK) and Leaf Group (LFGR)

Shutterstock (NYSE: LFGR) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Leaf Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shutterstock and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $557.11 million 3.32 $16.72 million $0.71 74.59 Leaf Group $128.99 million 2.16 -$31.13 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shutterstock and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 1 3 0 0 1.75 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.39%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 6.54% 7.82% 4.49% Leaf Group -17.25% -34.93% -26.13%

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Leaf Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets; and Shutterstock Editor, a cloud-based workflow tool. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

