Contrasting Cryolife (CRY) and Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

Cryolife (NASDAQ: HAIR) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Cryolife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cryolife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cryolife and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryolife -2.34% 4.28% 2.18% Restoration Robotics -104.01% N/A -89.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cryolife and Restoration Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryolife $189.70 million 6.60 $3.70 million $0.40 85.13 Restoration Robotics $21.30 million 2.18 -$17.84 million ($2.50) -0.64

Cryolife has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryolife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cryolife and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryolife 0 0 3 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cryolife currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 466.04%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Cryolife.

Summary

Cryolife beats Restoration Robotics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft systems for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G is a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

