Contrasting Carnival (CCL) & Kenon (KEN)

Carnival (NYSE: KEN) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Carnival alerts:

This table compares Carnival and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 15.40% 12.31% 7.21% Kenon N/A 37.05% 9.56%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carnival and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 5 12 0 2.71 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carnival currently has a consensus target price of $74.53, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Carnival’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival is more favorable than Kenon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion 1.86 $2.61 billion $3.82 16.03 Kenon $366.00 million 2.36 $236.59 million N/A N/A

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kenon does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carnival has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats Kenon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.