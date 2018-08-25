Contrasting Brighthouse Financial (BHF) and SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY)

SWISS RE Ltd/S (NASDAQ: BHF) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and Brighthouse Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE Ltd/S $42.49 billion 0.75 $398.00 million $0.26 85.15 Brighthouse Financial $6.84 billion 0.72 -$378.00 million N/A N/A

SWISS RE Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Dividends

SWISS RE Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brighthouse Financial does not pay a dividend. SWISS RE Ltd/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SWISS RE Ltd/S and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE Ltd/S 1 3 2 0 2.17 Brighthouse Financial 2 12 2 0 2.00

Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $57.21, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than SWISS RE Ltd/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial -7.88% 5.58% 0.35%

Summary

SWISS RE Ltd/S beats Brighthouse Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWISS RE Ltd/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

