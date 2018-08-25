Consort Medical plc (CSRT) Insider Jonathan Glenn Sells 48,449 Shares

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) insider Jonathan Glenn sold 48,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,148 ($14.67), for a total value of £556,194.52 ($710,973.44).

Jonathan Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 19th, Jonathan Glenn sold 11,212 shares of Consort Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.60), for a total value of £136,786.40 ($174,851.59).

Shares of Consort Medical stock opened at GBX 1,167 ($14.92) on Friday. Consort Medical plc has a 52-week low of GBX 976.09 ($12.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,230 ($15.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Consort Medical’s previous dividend of $7.44. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

