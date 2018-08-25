Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,600 Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Basic Energy Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter.

BAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director James D. Kern acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 216,500 shares of company stock worth $1,632,415 and sold 5,400 shares worth $58,569. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BAS stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.72. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.50 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

