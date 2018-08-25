Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,425 Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 983,281 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,025,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 517,509 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after acquiring an additional 282,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 218,051 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE ADSW opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

