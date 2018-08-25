Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $226,000 in Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Strayer Education by 10,199.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 822,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,400 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Strayer Education during the 1st quarter worth $17,138,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Strayer Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strayer Education during the 1st quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strayer Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $126,352.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,419 shares in the company, valued at $934,761.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,238 shares of company stock worth $22,534,313. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strayer Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

