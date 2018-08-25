Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 39,375 IDT Co. (IDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDT by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IDT by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDT by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

IDT opened at $5.35 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.41 million for the quarter. IDT had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers.

