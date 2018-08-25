Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

NYSE PKE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.91. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.