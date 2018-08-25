Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNCE. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 67.52%. analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 31,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $561,439.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,438.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

