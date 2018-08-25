Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

