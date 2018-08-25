Computacenter plc (CCC) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.70

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Friday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Computacenter stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,496 ($19.12). 473,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 708.73 ($9.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.42).

Get Computacenter alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,400 ($17.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,450 ($18.54) to GBX 1,850 ($23.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Computacenter to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.