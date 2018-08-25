Comparing Yum China (YUMC) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Yum China (NYSE: QSR) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yum China and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 1 3 6 0 2.50 Restaurant Brands International 0 3 12 0 2.80

Yum China currently has a consensus price target of $46.06, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $71.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.45% 20.94% 13.80% Restaurant Brands International 13.68% 28.10% 5.62%

Risk and Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum China and Restaurant Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $7.14 billion 1.90 $403.00 million $1.42 24.88 Restaurant Brands International $4.58 billion 3.22 $648.80 million $2.10 28.09

Restaurant Brands International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yum China. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Yum China pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Yum China on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,400 KFC restaurants; 2,100 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 10 East Dawning restaurants; and 3 Taco Bell restaurants. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,748 TH restaurants, 16,767 BK restaurants, and 2,892 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

