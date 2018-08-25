Comparing Total System Services (TSS) and First Data (FDC)

Total System Services (NYSE: FDC) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Total System Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Data does not pay a dividend. Total System Services pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Total System Services has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Data has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of First Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Total System Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of First Data shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Total System Services and First Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services 14.39% 29.26% 10.09% First Data 15.39% 21.88% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Total System Services and First Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services 1 9 15 0 2.56 First Data 0 2 24 0 2.92

Total System Services currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. First Data has a consensus target price of $25.04, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given First Data’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Data is more favorable than Total System Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total System Services and First Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services $4.93 billion 3.58 $586.18 million $3.22 30.00 First Data $12.05 billion 1.95 $1.47 billion $1.28 19.62

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than Total System Services. First Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total System Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Data beats Total System Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

