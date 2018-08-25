Comparing BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: RSLS) and Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Reshape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 1.76% 2.24% 1.92% Reshape Lifesciences -2,397.35% -70.96% -60.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioLife Solutions and Reshape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Reshape Lifesciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 30.64%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Reshape Lifesciences.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Reshape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $11.02 million 38.04 -$2.51 million ($0.21) -121.29 Reshape Lifesciences $1.29 million 0.30 -$33.81 million ($47.68) 0.00

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Reshape Lifesciences. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reshape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Reshape Lifesciences on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, filling, and finishing services for liquid media products. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly using its sales force, as well as through biolifesolutions.com; and through various regional distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Reshape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

