Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 9,123 Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

