Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 2,482 NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $396.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.71. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $358.33 and a 1-year high of $437.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.00 million. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.