Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $81,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Perrigo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after acquiring an additional 527,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,096,000 after acquiring an additional 413,962 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 574,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 350,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 512,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 251,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 7,200 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

