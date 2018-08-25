Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 14,331 Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 27,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $262,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $517,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,858 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.