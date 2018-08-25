Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $757,000 Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

LDOS stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

