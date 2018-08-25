Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Intrexon Corp (XON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 15.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 711,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the first quarter worth about $4,691,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 203.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 200,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 7,479,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of XON opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrexon Corp has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

