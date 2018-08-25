Comerica Bank Sells 2,552 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,411. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,588.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,712.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

BYD stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

