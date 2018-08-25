Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $133.83 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $121.75 and a 1 year high of $144.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.