ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $4,551.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.02132189 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003040 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015154 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,126,783,246 coins and its circulating supply is 11,067,249,866 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.